Prince William said derogatory words for Meghan Markle after Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud seems to still be deteriorating with each passing day, despite the united façade they display in public.



According to a new report by the Daily Mail, even though the two warring brothers were seen walking side by side and chatting after the funeral of Prince Philip in April, things behind the Palace walls weren’t too cordial.

The report states that the Duke of Cambridge had referred to Harry’s wife Meghan Markle as “that bloody woman”.

“But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless,” said the royal source quoted by the tabloid.

“There they were, at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever. The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said,” a friend said, per Daily Mail.