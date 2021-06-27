 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William said derogatory words for Meghan Markle after Philip’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud seems to still be deteriorating with each passing day, despite the united façade they display in public.

According to a new report by the Daily Mail, even though the two warring brothers were seen walking side by side and chatting after the funeral of Prince Philip in April, things behind the Palace walls weren’t too cordial.

The report states that the Duke of Cambridge had referred to Harry’s wife Meghan Markle as “that bloody woman”.

“But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless,” said the royal source quoted by the tabloid.

“There they were, at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever. The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said,” a friend said, per Daily Mail. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘were at each other’s throats’ at Philip’s funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘were at each other’s throats’ at Philip’s funeral

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘self-abuse’ and past miscarriages

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘self-abuse’ and past miscarriages

Selena Gomez receives apology from Tyler, the Creator for past offensive tweets

Selena Gomez receives apology from Tyler, the Creator for past offensive tweets
Rosie O’Donnell compares Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime disasters to her own

Rosie O’Donnell compares Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime disasters to her own
Queen Elizabeth extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry with special invite

Queen Elizabeth extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry with special invite
Alizeh Shah responds to social media comment about her short hair

Alizeh Shah responds to social media comment about her short hair
Beyonce among celebs offering birthday messages to Ariana Grande

Beyonce among celebs offering birthday messages to Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber faces controversy over artwork on album Justice cover

Justin Bieber faces controversy over artwork on album Justice cover
Prince Charles ‘availed opportunity to strike back’ against Harry

Prince Charles ‘availed opportunity to strike back’ against Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘damaged’ the Firm with ‘lack of understanding’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘damaged’ the Firm with ‘lack of understanding’
Meghan Markle put on blast for being a ‘500% nightmare’

Meghan Markle put on blast for being a ‘500% nightmare’
Ayeza Khan showers praises on Mahira Khan

Ayeza Khan showers praises on Mahira Khan

Latest

view all