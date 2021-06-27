 
Sunday Jun 27 2021
Florence Pugh opens up about working with Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow’

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

British actor Florence Pugh is opening up about her experience working with Scarlett Johansson for the Black Widow prequel.

During an interview with The Sun, the Little Women star, 25, recalled the very memorable first meeting she had with the Avengers: Endgame actor for the shooting of the Marvel spy drama.

“It’s amazing how they create fights you are capable of doing if you are up for it,” shared.

“That was so exciting because you get to be really shoving Scarlett Johansson against the kitchen counter, which was the first day I worked with her. We’d only met a week previous so it was like, ‘Hi! I’m going to beat you now,’” she added.

“But it was great and we fell in love during that fight because it was just so messy. It was cool,” said Pugh.

The actor will be essaying the role of Russian spy Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff [Johansson’s character].

