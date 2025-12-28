Prince George advised to gear up for unpredictable encounters

Prince George advised to gear up for more unpredictable encounters in the future after the Sandringham event.

For the unversed, the second in line to the throne joined his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, and his siblings and members of the royal family for their traditional walk on December 25.

From receiving special gifts to compliments, George, Charlotte and Louis acknowledged the public's love.

But, a moment which grabbed the attention was a fan of late Princess Diana, who said, "George, I've got something to say to you. Granny Diana would be ever so proud of you."

To which, the firstborn of William and Catherine passed a warm smile and said thank you to the well-wisher.

Now speaking of the interaction, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that it was a "learning curve" for George, who will face such unpredictable situations in the future.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said, "People have different perceptions and memories of senior royals. As part of growing up, George will appreciate that what members of the public say, sometimes innocently, is often not predictable."

The royal commentator added, "This was obviously a comment made by an admirer of Diana and well intentioned."

"It's part, really, of a learning curve for George in a far less formal society than King Charles or Queen Elizabeth grew up in and over which his father is preparing to rule," Mr Richard said.