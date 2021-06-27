 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Red Table Talk wins its first Emmy Award, Will Smith shares celebrations

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Celebrations are in order for the hosts of Red Table Talk as they won their first Emmy award.

The announcement of the 2021 Daytime Emmys aired on CBS and revealed that the Facebook Watch series, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith, won in the outstanding informative talk show category.

The show was nominated against The 3rd Hour of Today, GMA3: What You Need to Know, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, and Tamron Hall.

In response, Will Smith took to Instagram to share a slice of the celebration.

"RED TABLE TALK WON ITS FIRST EMMY!! Congrats @jadapinkettsmith @gammynorris @willowsmith @ellerakieten @westbrook @facebookwatch. I’ll stop complaining about not having a garage now," he jokingly captioned the post. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Pop Smoke's family touched by Travis Scott's tribute in Dior collaboration

Pop Smoke's family touched by Travis Scott's tribute in Dior collaboration
Dwayne Johnson weighs in on the ‘pain’ a loved one’s death

Dwayne Johnson weighs in on the ‘pain’ a loved one’s death
Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz take major step in relationship

Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz take major step in relationship
Christina Hendricks touches on ‘well-rounded’ Good Girls cast

Christina Hendricks touches on ‘well-rounded’ Good Girls cast
Ariana Grande shares adorable throwback photo on 28th birthday

Ariana Grande shares adorable throwback photo on 28th birthday
Kim Kardashian is 'worried' about moving on: Here's Why

Kim Kardashian is 'worried' about moving on: Here's Why
Britney Spears 'was very nervous' before conservatorship speech

Britney Spears 'was very nervous' before conservatorship speech
Are Harry Styles' fashion choices 'heavily influenced' by Lenny Kravitz?

Are Harry Styles' fashion choices 'heavily influenced' by Lenny Kravitz?
Jennifer Lopez on cloud nine in recent Ben Affleck outing

Jennifer Lopez on cloud nine in recent Ben Affleck outing

One Direction will reunite in the future, predicts Simon Cowell

One Direction will reunite in the future, predicts Simon Cowell
Britney Spears wants baby girl more than anything: Ex-boyfriend reveals

Britney Spears wants baby girl more than anything: Ex-boyfriend reveals

Latest

view all