 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran teases BTS collaboration plans for ‘new record’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Ed Sheeran teases BTS collaboration plans for ‘new record’

Singer songwriter Ed Sheeran recently announced plans to do a musical collaboration with BTS and fans are over the moon.

The singer announced the news during his interview with Most Requested Live he was quoted saying, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, this isn’t Ed Sheeran’s first collaboration with the group either, back in 2019 he penned a song for the group’s Map Of The Soul: Persona album titled Make It Right. 

More From Entertainment:

Pop Smoke's family touched by Travis Scott's tribute in Dior collaboration

Pop Smoke's family touched by Travis Scott's tribute in Dior collaboration
Red Table Talk wins its first Emmy Award, Will Smith shares celebrations

Red Table Talk wins its first Emmy Award, Will Smith shares celebrations
Dwayne Johnson weighs in on the ‘pain’ a loved one’s death

Dwayne Johnson weighs in on the ‘pain’ a loved one’s death
Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz take major step in relationship

Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz take major step in relationship
Christina Hendricks touches on ‘well-rounded’ Good Girls cast

Christina Hendricks touches on ‘well-rounded’ Good Girls cast
Ariana Grande shares adorable throwback photo on 28th birthday

Ariana Grande shares adorable throwback photo on 28th birthday
Kim Kardashian is 'worried' about moving on: Here's Why

Kim Kardashian is 'worried' about moving on: Here's Why
Britney Spears 'was very nervous' before conservatorship speech

Britney Spears 'was very nervous' before conservatorship speech
Are Harry Styles' fashion choices 'heavily influenced' by Lenny Kravitz?

Are Harry Styles' fashion choices 'heavily influenced' by Lenny Kravitz?
Jennifer Lopez on cloud nine in recent Ben Affleck outing

Jennifer Lopez on cloud nine in recent Ben Affleck outing

One Direction will reunite in the future, predicts Simon Cowell

One Direction will reunite in the future, predicts Simon Cowell
Britney Spears wants baby girl more than anything: Ex-boyfriend reveals

Britney Spears wants baby girl more than anything: Ex-boyfriend reveals

Latest

view all