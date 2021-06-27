 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry seeking friends' support to heal rift with royal family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Prince Harry seeking friends support to heal rift with royal family

Prince Harry has been seeking the support of his friends in the UK as he wants to heal the rift with the royal family, according to a report.

Citing a royal author Robert Lacey, Express.co.uk reported that Prince Harry has been calling his friends in the UK for advice after his comments about Prince Charles backfired.

A latest report in the publication said that the Duke of Sussex is homesick and relying on his friends that he has known since his time as a bachelor before he met Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK to attend the statue unveiling of Princess Diana.

The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades when they sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Their relationship with the royal family further deteriorated after their tell-all interview.

More From Entertainment:

Duck Dynasty's Kay Robertson shares update on dog attack incident

Duck Dynasty's Kay Robertson shares update on dog attack incident
Karen Gillan shares picture from the sets of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

Karen Gillan shares picture from the sets of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'
Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying prom-themed visual

Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying prom-themed visual
Pop Smoke's family touched by Travis Scott's tribute in Dior collaboration

Pop Smoke's family touched by Travis Scott's tribute in Dior collaboration
Ed Sheeran teases BTS collaboration plans for ‘new record’

Ed Sheeran teases BTS collaboration plans for ‘new record’
Red Table Talk wins its first Emmy Award, Will Smith shares celebrations

Red Table Talk wins its first Emmy Award, Will Smith shares celebrations
Dwayne Johnson weighs in on the ‘pain’ a loved one’s death

Dwayne Johnson weighs in on the ‘pain’ a loved one’s death
Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz take major step in relationship

Brooklyn Beckham, fiancée Nicola Peltz take major step in relationship
Christina Hendricks touches on ‘well-rounded’ Good Girls cast

Christina Hendricks touches on ‘well-rounded’ Good Girls cast
Ariana Grande shares adorable throwback photo on 28th birthday

Ariana Grande shares adorable throwback photo on 28th birthday
Kim Kardashian is 'worried' about moving on: Here's Why

Kim Kardashian is 'worried' about moving on: Here's Why

Latest

view all