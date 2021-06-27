 
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Duck Dynasty's Kay Robertson shares update on dog attack incident

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Kay Robertson gave a major update on how she is doing since she was attacked by her own dog.

Speaking to TMZ, the Duck Dynasty star shared that her dog Bobo “really did a number” on her when the pooch bit a chunk off her bottom lip and split her top lip.

The television personality said that it “was a bloody mess” and that “it looks even worse now” due to the bruising and stitches.

The outlet reported that “her mouth is full of stitches and she can't open it to eat -- she's only drinking through a straw -- and she's on antibiotics and using skin cream to heal up.”

Kay admitted that the mishap was partly her fault as she startled the pooch in his sleep when she went in for a goodnight kiss. 

