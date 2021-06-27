Getting rid of Nawaz, Zardari families only way forward for Pakistan: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File.

The minister says merely criticising PM Imran Khan will not help Bilawal win votes.

Says Maryam Nawaz has been telling "lie after lie" regarding her properties in Pakistan.

Says PM Imran Khan is not only the leader of Pakistan but that of the entire Muslim Ummah.

PIND DADAN KHAN: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday addressed a rally in Pind Dadan Khan during which he vehemently criticised the Opposition and said that the only way forward for Pakistan is to get rid of the Nawaz and Zardari families.



Taking a jibe at PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, he said that she used to claim that she did not own any property in Pakistan, let alone in London.

"Maryam Nawaz has been telling lie after lie," Fawad said, adding that the only way forward for Pakistan is to get rid of Zardari and Nawaz families.

He said that Bilawal has been delivering speeches related to the Kashmir elections for the last three days, screaming at the top of his lungs, but he does not seem to be aware of his party's position.

"Bilawal doesn't even seem to know that the PPP only has eight candidates contesting the Kashmir elections," Fawad said.

"The PPP is almost finished and nobody is ready to accept a ticket from it."

Fawad went on to say that anyone who gets a ticket from Bilawal Bhutto will reduce their votes by 10,000.

"Only criticising Imran Khan will not help him win votes," the federal minister said, adding that the PTI-led government is determined to utilise national resources on resolving the issues of the masses.

Taking a jibe at both PPP and the PML-N, Fawad said that Maryam and Bilawal have no political reference other than what they have inherited from their families.

He further said that Asif Zardari has confined the PPP to Sindh, thus reducing it to a mere district-level party.

'PM Imran Khan is also the leader of Muslim Ummah'

Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan and his policies, Fawad said that the premier is not only the leader of Pakistan but that of the entire Muslim Ummah.

"PM Khan is the only leader who can dare standing up to the world powers," Fawad said. "The entire nation, as well as all state institutions, are standing by the premier's side."

Expressing his confidence in his party's abilities, Fawad also said that in the next election, PTI will be the only victorious party.