‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift

Experts recently weighed in on ‘under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry and the slim chance he’ll ever be able to make amends with the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Hugo Vickers and during his interview with Express he claimed, “The story will not be the actual unveiling of the statue but of the two boys together, that’s what every­­one will be focusing on.”



In regards to the potential of making peace among members of the Firm Mr. Vickers admitted, “I don’t know what they can do under the present circumstances.”

“Harry has got to wake up to what’s going on. It’s a very unpleasant situation and I don’t think it’s going to be the right moment this week.”

He also concluded by saying, “Harry is so under the thumb of Meghan it is not really possible until he emerges from that. He has thrown in his lot with his wife. That’s it, isn’t it? Slagging off his family didn’t help anybody. It’s a dreadful situation.”