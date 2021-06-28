 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift

Experts recently weighed in on ‘under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry and the slim chance he’ll ever be able to make amends with the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Hugo Vickers and during his interview with Express he claimed, “The story will not be the actual unveiling of the statue but of the two boys together, that’s what every­­one will be focusing on.”

In regards to the potential of making peace among members of the Firm Mr. Vickers admitted, “I don’t know what they can do under the present circumstances.”

“Harry has got to wake up to what’s going on. It’s a very unpleasant situation and I don’t think it’s going to be the right moment this week.”

He also concluded by saying, “Harry is so under the thumb of Meghan it is not really possible until he emerges from that. He has thrown in his lot with his wife. That’s it, isn’t it? Slagging off his family didn’t help anybody. It’s a dreadful situation.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William may be first king in decades to abdicate

Prince William may be first king in decades to abdicate
Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Amber Heard nears 4 million followers on Instagram

Amber Heard nears 4 million followers on Instagram

Dua Lipa shares childhood pictures with her fans

Dua Lipa shares childhood pictures with her fans

Kris Jenner pens touching note to daughter Khloe Kardashian on birthday

Kris Jenner pens touching note to daughter Khloe Kardashian on birthday
Big Hit Entertainment touches on Ed Sheeran collaboration plans

Big Hit Entertainment touches on Ed Sheeran collaboration plans
Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s thoughts on Prince Harry feud

Experts weigh in on Prince William, Kate Middleton’s thoughts on Prince Harry feud
Britney Spears’ brother-in-law speaks out after ‘shocking’ conservatorship claims

Britney Spears’ brother-in-law speaks out after ‘shocking’ conservatorship claims
Duck Dynasty's Kay Robertson shares update on dog attack incident

Duck Dynasty's Kay Robertson shares update on dog attack incident
Karen Gillan shares picture from the sets of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

Karen Gillan shares picture from the sets of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'
Prince Harry seeking friends' support to heal rift with royal family

Prince Harry seeking friends' support to heal rift with royal family

Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying prom-themed visual

Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying prom-themed visual

Latest

view all