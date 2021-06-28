Emotions run high as Prince Harry's mom Princess Diana's statue arrives at Kensington Palace

 
Prince William and Prince Harry are filled with emotions as their late mom Princess Diana's statue has arrived at Kensington Palace ahead of its official unveiling on Thursday (July 1).

The statue of Princess of Wales has reportedly been stored in a box on the ground at the palace.

The special ceremony will take place to commemorate the late Princess of Wales in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.

William and Harry will both be in attendance, in their first joint engagement since their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April.

The Duke of Sussex, who returned to the UK without her wife Meghan Markle, son Archie and newborn sweet baby girl Lili, is also expected to deliver a keynote speech at the event. 

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to virtually attend the touching ceremony as she remained in the US to take care of her two year-old son Archie and newborn baby Lilibet Diana.

According to Buckingham Palace, Diana's close family; members of the statue committee; the sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley; and the garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be in attendance.

There were reports that the 95-year-old monarch visited to Prince Harry's UK residence minutes after his arrival at Frogmore Cottage, which is located close to Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry, who arrived in UK on Wednesday, is quarantining at Frogmore Cottage where his cousin Princess Eugenie now lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby son August.

