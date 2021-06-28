 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Cardi B expecting second child with husband Offset

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Cardi B expecting second child with husband Offset
Cardi B expecting second child with husband Offset

American rapper Cardi B and husband Offset are gearing up to welcome a new addition into their family of three very soon!

The musician unveiled her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, confirming that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

Soon after revealing her bump at the star-studded night, the rap queen turned to Instagram and posted photos from her maternity shoot, and added the caption “#2! @offsetyrn.”

The two are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born in July of 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Kate and William helping son George grasp the idea of becoming the future king

Kate and William helping son George grasp the idea of becoming the future king
Prince Harry ‘snubbed’ Prince William after reconnecting with old friends in UK

Prince Harry ‘snubbed’ Prince William after reconnecting with old friends in UK

Prince William and Harry will surprise world to renew the pledge they made to Princess Diana?

Prince William and Harry will surprise world to renew the pledge they made to Princess Diana?
Meghan Markle, Archie, Lili likely to attend the unveiling of Diana's statue via Zoom

Meghan Markle, Archie, Lili likely to attend the unveiling of Diana's statue via Zoom
Miley Cyrus pays homage to queen of pop Madonna during Pride TV special

Miley Cyrus pays homage to queen of pop Madonna during Pride TV special
Fast and Furious 9 breaks pandemic-era box office record as it earns $70 million on weekend

Fast and Furious 9 breaks pandemic-era box office record as it earns $70 million on weekend
Emotions run high as Prince Harry's mom Princess Diana's statue arrives at Kensington Palace

Emotions run high as Prince Harry's mom Princess Diana's statue arrives at Kensington Palace
Khloe Kardashian shuns Tristan Thompson's touching birthday post amid cheating accusations

Khloe Kardashian shuns Tristan Thompson's touching birthday post amid cheating accusations
‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift

‘Under-the-thumb’ Prince Harry will ‘never end’ royal rift
Prince William may be first king in decades to abdicate

Prince William may be first king in decades to abdicate
Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran releases new video for fans after 'Bad Habits'

Amber Heard nears 4 million followers on Instagram

Amber Heard nears 4 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all