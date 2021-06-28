Cardi B expecting second child with husband Offset

American rapper Cardi B and husband Offset are gearing up to welcome a new addition into their family of three very soon!

The musician unveiled her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, confirming that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

Soon after revealing her bump at the star-studded night, the rap queen turned to Instagram and posted photos from her maternity shoot, and added the caption “#2! @offsetyrn.”

The two are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born in July of 2018.