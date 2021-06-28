Kate Middleton's 'huge royal asset' to make her a 'formidable future Queen'

Kate Middleton is the perfect choice to stand besides a King, possessing a huge asset

Kate Middleton is poised to become the future Queen of England after her husband, Prince William, ascends the throne.



The Duchess of Cambridge is the perfect choice to stand besides a King, with her 'quiet diplomacy' being a huge asset.

Speaking as part of Channel 5's Our Queen in Waiting, a string of royal experts said Kate will 'become a formidable Queen.'



Filmmaker and broadcaster Bidisha said, "Prince Philip's funeral happened at a very strange time in the story of the royal family. Instead of unity, the story has become the two princes, William and Harry, feuding."

Expert Emily Andrews added how Kate brought the duo together, "She made a beeline for Harry, the two of them are walking out of the chapel, Kate walks quite fast that they catch up with William who is ahead of them."

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl added how Kate on the day showed she is "pretty formidable" and "a huge asset" to The Firm.

The commentators agreed that 'William and the palace seemed to feel that Kate possessed the calm and resolve to withstand the pressures of royal life.'