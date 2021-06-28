 
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Palace staffers took great pains to convey Prince Philip's death to Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

It is not surprising that Prince Harry did not get the news about Prince Philip's demise straight away

In order to inform Prince Harry that his grandfather Prince Philip has passed away, officials had to go to extreme lengths and take dramatic measure, as reported by The Sun. 

A string of calls from officials had a Californian cop ask Harry to check his phone. Owing to the time difference between the UK and US (where Harry now lives) it is not surprising that he did not get the news straight away.

According to the publication, documents show how the news was passed on from a caller in the US Embassy in London to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 2.30am local time.

The message asked for a policeman to go to Harry and Meghan’s Montecito residence to tell Harry to “check his phone."

Police then confirmed, according to the document, that the message was delivered to the Sussexes’ home.

