 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry pushed to the sideline: 'Doomed to be under William, Kate's shadow'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Broadcaster Tessa Dunlop explained why Kate and William have an upper hand than Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are destined to be under the shadow of the Cambridges always as they will not be treated the same as Kate Middleton and Prince William. 

Broadcaster Tessa Dunlop explained why Kate and William have an upper hand than the Sussexes. 

Speaking to Mail+, she said, "The greatest problem in all of this is that William, with his perfect wife Kate and their perfect three children that have been given these royal titles... It's kind of game, set and match, isn't it, for the Cambridges. 

"What it looked like to Harry and Meghan was, 'oh, where's the space for us?', misunderstanding or not understanding that is the ruthless machine called monarchy dating back to the Battle of Hastings and beyond.

"If you're firstborn and ideally male, you will get it all and the rest of you? On your bike and remember to behave."

Dunlop added, "That's a hard message for a contemporary feminist like Meghan."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan, Harry's daughter Lilibet deprived of Queen's precious heirloom

Meghan, Harry's daughter Lilibet deprived of Queen's precious heirloom

Miley Cyrus wants to ‘fight cruelty with love and freedom’ after fan’s alleged murder

Miley Cyrus wants to ‘fight cruelty with love and freedom’ after fan’s alleged murder
Khloe Kardashian grateful to everyone for beautiful birthday wishes

Khloe Kardashian grateful to everyone for beautiful birthday wishes
Jennifer Aniston admits to ‘insulting’ Dolly Parton ‘accidentally’

Jennifer Aniston admits to ‘insulting’ Dolly Parton ‘accidentally’

Palace staffers took great pains to convey Prince Philip's death to Harry

Palace staffers took great pains to convey Prince Philip's death to Harry

Queen Elizabeth thanks ‘future Queen’ Kate Middleton by giving her family honours

Queen Elizabeth thanks ‘future Queen’ Kate Middleton by giving her family honours
Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to make her feel welcome in the family

Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to make her feel welcome in the family
Kate Middleton's 'huge royal asset' to make her a 'formidable future Queen'

Kate Middleton's 'huge royal asset' to make her a 'formidable future Queen'
BET Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

BET Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

'F9' opens to mighty $70 million debut, shattering pandemic records

'F9' opens to mighty $70 million debut, shattering pandemic records
Chad Michael Murray is keeping his hopes up about ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot

Chad Michael Murray is keeping his hopes up about ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot
Chris Pratt's 'Tomorrow War' becomes one of biggest blockbusters skipping theaters

Chris Pratt's 'Tomorrow War' becomes one of biggest blockbusters skipping theaters

Latest

view all