Meghan, Harry pushed to the sideline: 'Doomed to be under William, Kate's shadow'

Broadcaster Tessa Dunlop explained why Kate and William have an upper hand than Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are destined to be under the shadow of the Cambridges always as they will not be treated the same as Kate Middleton and Prince William.



Broadcaster Tessa Dunlop explained why Kate and William have an upper hand than the Sussexes.

Speaking to Mail+, she said, "The greatest problem in all of this is that William, with his perfect wife Kate and their perfect three children that have been given these royal titles... It's kind of game, set and match, isn't it, for the Cambridges.

"What it looked like to Harry and Meghan was, 'oh, where's the space for us?', misunderstanding or not understanding that is the ruthless machine called monarchy dating back to the Battle of Hastings and beyond.

"If you're firstborn and ideally male, you will get it all and the rest of you? On your bike and remember to behave."

Dunlop added, "That's a hard message for a contemporary feminist like Meghan."