Who misled Kim Kardashian on moon landing?

Khloe Kardashian admits role in Kim Kardashian's conspiracy theory comment

Recently, NASA had to correct Kim Kardashian after she said the moon landing was fake. Now, her sister Khloé Kardashian reveals that she was the one who convinced her.

"I don't believe in the moon landing," the 41-year-old strongly states, adding, "That's very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I've gotten her into a lot of trouble!"

Khloé is not the only Kardashian family member who believes the conspiracy theory. Her brother, Rob Kardashian, is also a believer.

Khloé Kardashian

Together, she shares, they fed Kim "a lot of information" about it. However, the mother-of-two shares, "I feel bad about that, but I'm going to die on this hill!"

The Skims mogul previously cast doubts on the Apollo 11 space mission landing on the moon.

"I'm sending you a million interviews with Buzz Aldrin. This [reporter] asks, ‘What was the scariest moment?' And he goes, ‘There was no scary moment because it didn't happen. It could have been scary, but it wasn't because it didn't happen," she said on a recent episode of The Kardashians.

"I think it didn't happen. I'm going to go on a serious deep dive. I send [Sarah] conspiracies all the time,” she added.

In response, NASA pushed back on the claim on social media, stating, "@KimKardashian, we've been to the Moon before… 6 times!"

"And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race, and we will win this one too,” the tweet read.