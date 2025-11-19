 
Lucy Liu finds ‘excitement' in filmmaking

Lucy Liu expressed her love for filmmaking and revealed her retirement plans

Geo News Digital Desk
November 19, 2025

Lucy Liu reveals her ‘path’: ‘I never retired’
Lucy Liu still has a "belief in the magic of filmmaking" as she admits that "there’s so much broken in the system."

The 56-year-old is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Hollywood, however, she has not lost any enthusiasm for acting.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s better to come from a place of excitement. And honestly, gratitude — just because there’s so much broken in the system, it doesn’t have to change your belief in the magic of filmmaking. To me, it was a form of escape and a form of understanding.”

The Why Women Kill star continued, "That momentum that I had as a 19- or 20-year-old when I started, not knowing everything else was a beautiful thing. That’s the combustion of a starting out, the accelerator is really the beauty of it. You don’t want it to be tainted too soon."

Lucy starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore in 2000's Charlie's Angels film but as her co-stars decided to pursue other interests for periods of time, the Red One actress has always remained committed to the film business.

She explained: "I’ll never lose that magic. I never retired. I never strayed from this business because I love it so much.”

"People talk about how people go in a different direction, and I think that that’s fine. I don’t ever judge people for that,” Lucy added.

"You were talking about Charlie’s: Cameron retired for a while, and her ability to light up a room is like nobody else’s. Drew has gone down this new path to connect with people — she’s always been a people person, and now she has a talk show that’s incredibly successful. But I’ve just stayed on this path. This is the path that I choose,” the actress concluded.

