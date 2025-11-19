Netflix 'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo reveals how he feels to end the series

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo said on Tuesday (November 18) that the last day on set felt more like a graduation than a day of filming. Matarazzo and his co-stars attended a special screening in Berlin ahead of the fifth and final season of Netflix's Emmy Award-winning show Stranger Things.

"The last days are hectic for sure, 'cause you still have to wrap up the show and make sure the days are finished before the wrap day. So they were really busy," said Matarazzo. "The whole last month was really crazy, but that last day specifically felt more like a graduation than a day onset." Fellow actor Caleb McLaughlin said that the final season of the series felt like a great close to a chapter, adding that he was ready to open the next one.

Fans attending the screening meanwhile were hopeful for a good season finale, with one saying she enjoyed watching the actors grow up alongside herself.

Set in the 1980s in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins, Stranger Things follows a group of young friends battling supernatural horrors from the Upside Down alternate dimension.

Season five will be split into three parts, with the first four episodes airing on November 26, the next three on December 25 and the finale on December 31.