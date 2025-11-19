Adam Sandler on Jennifer Aniston's relationship with Jim Custis: 'We are so happy'

 
Geo News Digital Desk
November 19, 2025

Adam Sandler recently raved about his long-time friend Jennifer Aniston’s new romance with Jim Curtis.

On Monday, November 17, the 59-year-old American actor and comedian presented Aniston with one of ELLE magazine's Women in Hollywood accolades, where he sang praises of his pal and voiced his happiness over her relationship with Curtis.

Anniston went to the event in Beverly Hills with her boyfriend, Curtis, who is an author by profession. It was the first major public outing of the high-profile Hollywood couple.

While voicing his thoughts on stage, Sandler confessed he is “so happy” for the FRIENDS alum, as she has finally found “the love affair you deserve.”

He said, “When we are around you, me and [my wife] Jackie are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve.”

“We love you, Jim. The whole world loves you, Jack,” the Happy Gilmore star stated.

Sandler, who played the role of Aniston’s husband in Netflix’s Murder Mystery movies, went on to admire her top-notch sense of humor and empathetic nature.

“I can honestly say Jen is the best in so many ways and one of the most rocksteady humans I've ever met. I've only seen her angry maybe, like, two and a half times in the 40 years I've hung out with her,” he gushed.

“Jennifer is beautiful, everyone knows that. She makes us smile and laugh. And she has a warmth to her that is intoxicating. She is everyone's best friend,” Adam Sandler finished his heartfelt speech.

