 
Geo News

Daniel Radcliffe reveals his views on new 'Harry Potter' star

Daniel Radcliffe shares that he wrote a letter to Dominic McLaughlin after his casting in ‘Harry Potter’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 19, 2025

Daniel Radcliffe reaches out to Dominic McLaughlin after ‘Harry Potter’ casting
Daniel Radcliffe reaches out to Dominic McLaughlin after ‘Harry Potter’ casting

As Dominic McLaughlin steps into the world of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, who was also his age when he started, wrote a heartwarming letter to him.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, he shares, "I wrote to Dominic. I sent him a letter, and he sent me a very sweet note back.”

 The star continues, "I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did. I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.'"

Daniel also gushes about the new cast, particularly how young they look, saying, "I just see these pictures of him and the other kids, and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young.”

“I just look at them and say, 'Oh, it's crazy I was doing that at that age.' But it's also incredibly sweet, and I hope they're having a great time."

Last May, HBO announced the casting for the new Harry Potter series, with Dominic as Harry and Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Ron and Hermione, respectively. 

In addition to the trio, John Lithgow is starring as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. 

The shooting on the show is ongoing, and it's said to drop in 2027. 

More From Entertainment

Ariana Grande reveals why she always holds Cynthia Erivo's hand in public
Ariana Grande reveals why she always holds Cynthia Erivo's hand in public
Nicki Minaj moves public with heartfelt United Nations speech
Nicki Minaj moves public with heartfelt United Nations speech
Keith Urban causes outrage among Chappell Roan fans with 'Pink Pony Club' cover video
Keith Urban causes outrage among Chappell Roan fans with 'Pink Pony Club' cover
Billy Bob Thornton reveals his current dynamic with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
Billy Bob Thornton reveals his current dynamic with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
Austin Butler reacts to dating rumors with Emily Ratajkowski
Austin Butler reacts to dating rumors with Emily Ratajkowski
Meghan Trainor recalls most painful time: ‘I cried so much'
Meghan Trainor recalls most painful time: ‘I cried so much'
Kim Kardashian goes mama bear mode to defend daughter North
Kim Kardashian goes mama bear mode to defend daughter North
Offset deactivates Instagram amid tensions with estranged wife Cardi B
Offset deactivates Instagram amid tensions with estranged wife Cardi B
Ethan Slater praises Ariana Grande's performance in 'Wicked: For Good' amid breakup rumors
Ethan Slater praises Ariana Grande's performance in 'Wicked: For Good' amid breakup rumors