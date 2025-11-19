Daniel Radcliffe reveals his views on new 'Harry Potter' star

Daniel Radcliffe reaches out to Dominic McLaughlin after ‘Harry Potter’ casting

As Dominic McLaughlin steps into the world of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, who was also his age when he started, wrote a heartwarming letter to him.



In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, he shares, "I wrote to Dominic. I sent him a letter, and he sent me a very sweet note back.”

The star continues, "I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did. I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.'"

Daniel also gushes about the new cast, particularly how young they look, saying, "I just see these pictures of him and the other kids, and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young.”

“I just look at them and say, 'Oh, it's crazy I was doing that at that age.' But it's also incredibly sweet, and I hope they're having a great time."

Last May, HBO announced the casting for the new Harry Potter series, with Dominic as Harry and Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Ron and Hermione, respectively.

In addition to the trio, John Lithgow is starring as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

The shooting on the show is ongoing, and it's said to drop in 2027.