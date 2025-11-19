 
Zach Bryan expresses pride over ‘two months' sobriety

Zach Bryan talked about his journey of sobriety

Geo News Digital Desk
November 19, 2025

Zach Bryan revealed he hasn’t ‘touched alcohol in two months’
Zach Bryan hasn't "touched alcohol in two months" after experiencing "earth-shattering panic attacks."

The 29-year-old country music star has revealed he reached out for help and underwent therapy after a 20-day camping trip made him realise that he had developed a "toxic relationship with booze."

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Recently I went on a motorcycle trip across the country. For 20 days I camped and rode looking for a solution.”

"At the end of this ride, I was sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington thinking: 'I really need some f****** help,’” the Sun to Me singer added.

Bryan went on to reveal he's struggled with life in the spotlight and trolling on the Internet as well as a number of personal issues and he made the "conscious decision" to give up alcohol.

He wrote: "Being in the military for a decade and then thrown into a spotlight that I hadn't fully comprehended the scope of, had some subconscious effects on me as a person.”

"I was not content, but I also feared showing weakness because that's not who I am or how I was raised. To charge forward and never settle was the motto,” Zach further mentioned, adding, "I was stuck in a perpetual discontent that led me to always reaching for alcohol, not for the taste but because there was a consistent black hole in me always needing its void filled."

The 29-year-old continued, "I have been lied about and doxxed on the internet, I was helping a close friend through a severe mental break, one of my other best friends was put into a coma by a motorcycle accident, and I was touring the country playing five, sometimes six, nights a week.”

"I was having earth-shattering panic attacks. The anxiety was paralysing, and I thought since I was successful, had the money I always longed for, and had great friends, that I could tough anything out,” Zach opened up.

"I went out of my way to find a therapist and made the conscious decision to do something about my toxic relationship with booze and how I cope with major life changes,” he explained.

"I haven't touched alcohol for nearly two months now - something I had to do for my own personal clarity. I needed to see the world objectively,” the Pink Skies crooner stated.

"I feel great, I feel content, I feel whole ... I just want to say it is okay to be weak at times and need help,” Zac Bryan concluded.

