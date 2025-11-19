Zach Bryan expresses pride over ‘two months' sobriety

Zach Bryan revealed he hasn’t ‘touched alcohol in two months’

Zach Bryan hasn't "touched alcohol in two months" after experiencing "earth-shattering panic attacks."

The 29-year-old country music star has revealed he reached out for help and underwent therapy after a 20-day camping trip made him realise that he had developed a "toxic relationship with booze."

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Recently I went on a motorcycle trip across the country. For 20 days I camped and rode looking for a solution.”

"At the end of this ride, I was sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington thinking: 'I really need some f****** help,’” the Sun to Me singer added.

Bryan went on to reveal he's struggled with life in the spotlight and trolling on the Internet as well as a number of personal issues and he made the "conscious decision" to give up alcohol.

He wrote: "Being in the military for a decade and then thrown into a spotlight that I hadn't fully comprehended the scope of, had some subconscious effects on me as a person.”

"I was not content, but I also feared showing weakness because that's not who I am or how I was raised. To charge forward and never settle was the motto,” Zach further mentioned, adding, "I was stuck in a perpetual discontent that led me to always reaching for alcohol, not for the taste but because there was a consistent black hole in me always needing its void filled."

The 29-year-old continued, "I have been lied about and doxxed on the internet, I was helping a close friend through a severe mental break, one of my other best friends was put into a coma by a motorcycle accident, and I was touring the country playing five, sometimes six, nights a week.”

"I was having earth-shattering panic attacks. The anxiety was paralysing, and I thought since I was successful, had the money I always longed for, and had great friends, that I could tough anything out,” Zach opened up.

"I went out of my way to find a therapist and made the conscious decision to do something about my toxic relationship with booze and how I cope with major life changes,” he explained.

"I haven't touched alcohol for nearly two months now - something I had to do for my own personal clarity. I needed to see the world objectively,” the Pink Skies crooner stated.

"I feel great, I feel content, I feel whole ... I just want to say it is okay to be weak at times and need help,” Zac Bryan concluded.