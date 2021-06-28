 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry's daughter Lilibet deprived of Queen's precious heirloom

Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Queen gives every newborn in the family the royal christening gown, which Lilibet will not get 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and are living in the US with son Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet Diana. 

The former working royals will not go through the joy of having the Queen pass down her precious heirloom to their baby girl, making her miss out on a key royal tradition. As seen, it is customary for the Queen to give every newborn in the family the royal christening gown. However, Lilibet will not relish this important milestone because she is not in the UK.

Speaking to Express UK, royal expert Marlene Koenig said, "I will be very, very surprised if the baby is baptised and if they come to the UK. I certainly do not think the christening gown will be sent to California.

"Not as an insult but just because it's expensive and even sending it as express mail or through the British embassy, you're still having some problems.

"I do think that a baptism would be a good sign to have because the Queen didn't go to Archie's baptism. She wasn't at Louis' either, it wasn't an insult, just the scheduling was not perfect," she added. 

