Babar Azam's open letter to Pakistani fans

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam writes on his laptop (L) and Pakistani fans cheering at a stadium in UK (R). Photo: PCB video screengrab

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has penned a heartfelt open letter to cricket fans, promising them that the Men in Green will return home from the England series as victors.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, Azam can be seen typing away on his laptop.

"Players and fans have a very special relationship," Azam's voice can be heard in the background. "They are nothing without each other".

The world's number one ranked ODI batsman heaped praise on Pakistani fans, saying that cheering every Pakistan victory and giving the team confidence every time they lose is what sets apart Pakistani fans from the rest.

Azam paid special tribute to the fans in the UK, where the team has recently arrived to play a series against England.

"The biggest fanbase we have, after Pakistan, is in the UK," said the stellar batsman. "Whenever we come to England, cheering fans are present to support us from the airport to the hotels and the ground," he added.

Azam said the last time Pakistan visited England, the team missed the Pakistani fans as the stands stood empty due to the COVID-19 protocols.

He called on the fans around the globe to cheer the Men in Green from their homes and on social media.

The captain of the Pakistan team promised not to disappoint them.

"We have come here with the spirit to win and will, Insha'Allah, return home as victors," he said.

Pakistan begin their campaign against the World Cup winners on July 8. Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is against England before the tour concludes on July 20.

Schedule of England tour:

6 July – Arrival in Cardiff

8 July - 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

'England not an easy opponent'

A few days ago, Azam had said that the England series will be helpful in the team's preparation for the World Cup, warning that England is not an easy opponent.

The green shirts arrived in England a couple of days ago and are in isolation in Derby for the next couple of days. They start training after that.

The players will train for six days before leaving for Cardiff, where the first ODI will be played on July 8.