Hassan Ali crosses another milestone — only this time, on TikTok

By
Sports Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Pakistani right-arm fast bowler Hassan Ali celebrates in his signature style. Photo: Reuters
Pakistani right-arm fast bowler Hassan Ali has achieved another milestone. However, his bowling prowess in the cricket field has nothing to do with it. 

A screengrab of Hassan Alis profile on TikTok.
The pacer has crossed 2mn followers on short video-sharing platform TikTok, making him the only Pakistani cricketer to amass such a huge following on the app. 

"Just for chill," the pacer has written on his TikTok bio section. 

That speaks volumes for Ali's videos on the platform. 

A few of his videos shared on TikTok show the cricketer with teammates Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf. The Islamabad United bowler seems to have fun in most of his videos, lip synching to lyrics and having a ball doing it. 

@ha55an32ali

I don’t know about Lyrics￼ but mera veer Rajput bi hai or cute bi @ranafaheemashraf1 ##TikTokGaGa ##228 ##32

♬ original sound - maan7786


Ali so far has managed to rake in 17.7mn likes, in total, on TikTok and follows only 10 accounts. 

The Pakistani bowler joined TikTok in 2018 and managed to get more than 82,000 likes on his first-ever video on the app. 

