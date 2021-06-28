 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Former Skid Row lead singer Johnny Salinger dies of liver failure

Monday Jun 28, 2021

The former lead singer of Skid Row’s death came nearly a month after he announced his liver failure diagnosis
American singer-songwriter Johnny Solinger passed away on Saturday of liver failure at the age of 55.

The former lead singer of Skid Row’s death came nearly a month after he announced his liver failure diagnosis to his fans.

The news of his death was confirmed on his Instagram page, with a post that read: “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”

The note was signed “much love” from Rachel Bolan, ZP, Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith and Scotti Hill.

Solinger had joined Skid Row in 1999 when original lead singer Sebastian Bach had quit the band.

The late singer parted ways from the group in 2015 and was replaced by Tony Harnell.

