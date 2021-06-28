 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson wishes 'best friend' Khloe Kardashian on birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

While Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashain are no longer together, the NBA star did not the pass up the opportunity to make her birthday special.

Taking to Instagram, the Boston Celtics player penned a touching note to the Good American founder and posted a carousel of snaps.

He showered the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with lots of compliments as he called her an "amazing partner, mommy and best friend". 

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met," he wrote. 

"Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."

The post raised eyebrows as the two recently called it quits and are reportedly not getting back together this time.

A source told E! that the Khloe star is "done" trying to keep her relationship with the NBA star afloat.

"They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired. Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back,” the source said.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Orlando Bloom shares adorable snap with Katy Perry, son Flynn

Orlando Bloom shares adorable snap with Katy Perry, son Flynn
Elton John terms UK ministers ‘philistines’ as Brexit impacts music industry

Elton John terms UK ministers ‘philistines’ as Brexit impacts music industry

Former Skid Row lead singer Johnny Salinger dies of liver failure

Former Skid Row lead singer Johnny Salinger dies of liver failure

Queen thought Charles would ‘tarnish the monarchy’ with his marriage to Camilla

Queen thought Charles would ‘tarnish the monarchy’ with his marriage to Camilla

Kate Middleton was made to watch Diana’s videos so she could be ‘more like her’

Kate Middleton was made to watch Diana’s videos so she could be ‘more like her’
Prince Charles to skip Diana’s statue unveiling to avoid ‘resurfacing of old wounds’

Prince Charles to skip Diana’s statue unveiling to avoid ‘resurfacing of old wounds’

Kate Middleton sparks royal fury amid usage of 'Princess' title: 'Not born a royal!'

Kate Middleton sparks royal fury amid usage of 'Princess' title: 'Not born a royal!'
Meghan Markle 'waiting to make Hollywood-style next move' amid royal feud

Meghan Markle 'waiting to make Hollywood-style next move' amid royal feud
Kate and William ‘panicked’ about spotlight being thrown on them after Megxit

Kate and William ‘panicked’ about spotlight being thrown on them after Megxit
Prince Harry spoke to Charles, William for over one hour at Philip's funeral

Prince Harry spoke to Charles, William for over one hour at Philip's funeral

Khloe Kardashian shares how she celebrated 37th birthday after split with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shares how she celebrated 37th birthday after split with Tristan Thompson
Meghan, Harry's daughter Lilibet deprived of Queen's precious heirloom

Meghan, Harry's daughter Lilibet deprived of Queen's precious heirloom

Latest

view all