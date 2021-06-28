 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Web Desk

A$AP Rocky sweeps Rihanna off her feet during romantic date

Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

It seems that there is no slowing down A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s romance.

Rihanna seemed pretty happy with her new beau during outing in NYC this week where the couple was photographed cuddling on the street before hitting up a local bar.

The duo certainly had a marathon date as their Saturday outing continued into the early hours of Sunday.

The couple was seen hand-in-hand but things took a more romantic turn as A$AP quite literally swept his woman off her feet and carried her which she clearly enjoyed.  

The Fenty Beauty founder clearly is in love with her man as she recently erased all past remnants of her ex Drake by covering up a signature tattoo—a camouflage baby shark—with a brand new tattoo.

