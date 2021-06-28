Dwayne Johnson leaves fans new Sunday philosophy

Dwayne Johnson shows off his new found and unique perspective regarding Sundays over on social media.



He even captioned the video with the words, “That Sunday philosophy/ If you can carve out just a little time on Sunday to put some work in. Nothing crazy, just a lil’ sweat equity.”



“It’ll sharpen your tools and give you the mental edge for success. ‘Be willing to put in the work today, that they won’t. So you can accomplish tomorrow what they can’t.’ Set your Sunday edge and then go wreck your cheat meals”.

Check it out below:







