Iggy Azalea speaks up after being accused of not supporting Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea has given a fitting reply to haters after she was accused of not supporting Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

The 31-year-old, who collaborated with Spears on their 2015 track Pretty Girls, took to Twitter reminded fans of the time she put Spears’ team on the spot for searching her house and not letting the Toxic singer promote their song at the time,

"I said her team wouldn't let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y'all said I was a hater," Azalea wrote on Twitter.

She could not divulge more information since signing a non-disclosure agreement but shared that she has offered her support to the Glory hit-maker.

"I am actually here to support someone in a way that's helpful and also mindful," the Australian artist continued.

"Britney has said in her own words, she's embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, that message has been delivered to her. Other than that - I'm good."

"I've done what I'm supposed to do, I've reached out. I'm not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE."