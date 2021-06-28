 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Iggy Azalea speaks up after being accused of not supporting Britney Spears

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Iggy Azalea has given a fitting reply to haters after she was accused of not supporting Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

The 31-year-old, who collaborated with Spears on their 2015 track Pretty Girls, took to Twitter reminded fans of the time she put Spears’ team on the spot for searching her house and not letting the Toxic singer promote their song at the time,

"I said her team wouldn't let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y'all said I was a hater," Azalea wrote on Twitter.

She could not divulge more information since signing a non-disclosure agreement but shared that she has offered her support to the Glory hit-maker.

"I am actually here to support someone in a way that's helpful and also mindful," the Australian artist continued. 

"Britney has said in her own words, she's embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, that message has been delivered to her. Other than that - I'm good."

"I've done what I'm supposed to do, I've reached out. I'm not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Latifah gets emotional after accepting BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Queen Latifah gets emotional after accepting BET Lifetime Achievement Award
Mads Mikkelsen speaks up on Johnny Depp replacement in Fantastic Beasts 3

Mads Mikkelsen speaks up on Johnny Depp replacement in Fantastic Beasts 3
Demi Lovato talks mental health advocacy with Jameela Jamil

Demi Lovato talks mental health advocacy with Jameela Jamil
Ed Sheeran drops major surprise on Taylor Swift's album Red

Ed Sheeran drops major surprise on Taylor Swift's album Red
Rebel Wilson comes under fire for 'tone deaf' reaction to Sydney lockdown

Rebel Wilson comes under fire for 'tone deaf' reaction to Sydney lockdown
BTS drops concept photos for ‘Butter’ CD version

BTS drops concept photos for ‘Butter’ CD version
Dwayne Johnson leaves fans new Sunday philosophy

Dwayne Johnson leaves fans new Sunday philosophy
Dwayne Johnson lauds Missy’s strength amid cancer battle

Dwayne Johnson lauds Missy’s strength amid cancer battle
Zendaya pays homage to Beyoncé with 2021 BET Awards look

Zendaya pays homage to Beyoncé with 2021 BET Awards look
Walmart takes down Kanye West's imitation Yeezy sneakers but more sell

Walmart takes down Kanye West's imitation Yeezy sneakers but more sell
A$AP Rocky sweeps Rihanna off her feet during romantic date

A$AP Rocky sweeps Rihanna off her feet during romantic date
Victoria Beckham celebrates 50th wedding anniversary of her parents

Victoria Beckham celebrates 50th wedding anniversary of her parents

Latest

view all