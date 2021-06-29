 
Dua Lipa looks unrecognisable as she shares adorable childhood photos

Dua Lipa mesmerised fans as she shared adorable childhood throwback snaps, looking unrecognisable with innocent face.

The British singer, who's forced to postpone her Future Nostalgia tour until 2022, shared some snaps of her younger self - which many fans won't have seen before.

'The New Rules' hitmaker uploaded a selection of never-before-seen snaps that showed her getting progressively younger.

The 25-year-old singer appeared to ooze confidence even at a young age, as one of the images showed her grinning straight at the camera wearing bright red lipstick and a bow necklace.

Dua Lipa also amused fans with a full-length picture of her back in the day, wearing a magenta fluffy jacket and a blue and white tie-dye T-shirt.

