Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Britney Spears feels 'relieved' after sharing truth about conservatorship

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Britney Spears has revealed that she feels "relieved' after breaking her silence on her decade-old conservatorship.

The singer- who spoke out in court against her conservatorship that made her feel like a 'slave' and 'depressed' - seems happy with her decision to reveal the truth, requesting the judge to remove her father Jamie Spears from the order.

The 38-year-old songstress also shared her thoughts, revealing 'her dad and anyone involved in the conservatorship should be in jail.

And it's now claimed that Britney is pleased she had her say at the hearing, and is "ready to be free".

Britney's dad Jamie did share a short statement during the case in which he said he "misses his daughter" and was "sorry to see his daughter in so much pain."

