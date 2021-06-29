Prince Charles barred from having 'big coronation' after Queen's reign ends

Prince Charles will have the ceremony at a small scale, unlike Queen Elizabeth's

Prince Charles will have to forego the fact that his coronation will not be as big as his mother, Queen Elizabeth's.

The Prince, first in line to the throne, will have the ceremony at a small scale, as predicted by author Ian Lloyd.

He told the Express, "I don't think people would stomach such a vast ceremony."

"I don't think people would like that sort of expense. [Charles's coronation] will probably be more like it happens in Europe, they do a swear-in ceremony," Lloyd added.

Queen's coronation ceremony was the first ever to be televised having more than 8,200 invited guests filled in the Westminster Abbey.

It had 129 nations and territories were officially represented at the service.