 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's absence from Diana's statue unveiling speaks volumes: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Kate Middleton was expected to try and bridge Prince Harry's rift with William at the event 

Kate Middleton will not be attending Princess Diana's memorial unveiling ceremony. Instead, she and her kids will visit the statue privately, along with Prince William. 

The Duchess of Cambridge's absence from the event is 'telling' on so many levels, said royal family sources. 

While it was expected Kate will extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and try to bridge his rift with William, a source told Page Six, “Catherine’s absence speaks volumes.”

“I think keeping the numbers down is a perfect ‘excuse’ for Catherine to stay away. William is fed up with the drama and Catherine doesn’t need to be dragged into this.

“They are planning a private family visit with their children, and that private moment is far more important than the public rhetoric.”

The source added, “William is determined that the Sussex drama does not overshadow this important moment of remembrance to his much-missed mother and is keeping that as his focus.”

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran wants more kids after welcoming daughter

Ed Sheeran wants more kids after welcoming daughter
Scarlett Johansson gears up to roll out her beauty brand

Scarlett Johansson gears up to roll out her beauty brand
'The best for you is divorce:' Queen blasted Princess Diana in 'furious' letter

'The best for you is divorce:' Queen blasted Princess Diana in 'furious' letter

Princess Diana 'would have been intimidated' by fierce Meghan Markle

Princess Diana 'would have been intimidated' by fierce Meghan Markle

Andra Day reacts to romance rumours with Brad Pitt

Andra Day reacts to romance rumours with Brad Pitt
Britney Spears feels a huge weight has been lifted after conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears feels a huge weight has been lifted after conservatorship hearing
Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child this fall

Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child this fall
Prince Charles barred from having 'big coronation' after Queen's reign ends

Prince Charles barred from having 'big coronation' after Queen's reign ends
Kate Middleton's plans about baby no. 4 revealed as she makes 'big announcement'

Kate Middleton's plans about baby no. 4 revealed as she makes 'big announcement'
Sherlock Holmes to return in Storytel audiobooks

Sherlock Holmes to return in Storytel audiobooks

Paris Hilton is healing from past traumas after her emotional 2020 documentary

Paris Hilton is healing from past traumas after her emotional 2020 documentary

Queen Elizabeth begins Scotland trip with Irn-Bru factory as William joins her

Queen Elizabeth begins Scotland trip with Irn-Bru factory as William joins her

Latest

view all