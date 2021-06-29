Kate Middleton's absence from Diana's statue unveiling speaks volumes: report

Kate Middleton was expected to try and bridge Prince Harry's rift with William at the event

Kate Middleton will not be attending Princess Diana's memorial unveiling ceremony. Instead, she and her kids will visit the statue privately, along with Prince William.



The Duchess of Cambridge's absence from the event is 'telling' on so many levels, said royal family sources.

While it was expected Kate will extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and try to bridge his rift with William, a source told Page Six, “Catherine’s absence speaks volumes.”

“I think keeping the numbers down is a perfect ‘excuse’ for Catherine to stay away. William is fed up with the drama and Catherine doesn’t need to be dragged into this.

“They are planning a private family visit with their children, and that private moment is far more important than the public rhetoric.”

The source added, “William is determined that the Sussex drama does not overshadow this important moment of remembrance to his much-missed mother and is keeping that as his focus.”