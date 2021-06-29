 
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Queen to offer major public gesture of peace for Harry, Meghan at Platinum Jubilee

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II seems to be doing all she can to bring her family back together in the midst of escalating drama.

According to royal historian and author Robert Lacey, the monarch still remains close to her grandson Prince Harry, despite the fiasco unleashed by him since his and wife Meghan Markle’s royal exit.

Lacey told Hello! that Her Majesty has extended an olive branch by inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to her platinum jubilee celebrations next year and would want him to join her on the balcony as well.

“The fact that Harry and his grandmother have been able to talk to each other so directly through the last year has been a saving grace of the situation,” he said.

"The Queen has always expressed personal sympathy and understanding and I'm sure she'd want Harry on the balcony. She would not regard the family as complete without that," Lacey added.

"I think the children are a major route towards reconciliation,” he shared. 

