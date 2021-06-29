 
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Atif Aslam’s latest romantic song ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat’ is out now

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has won the hearts of the fans with his latest music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat, released late on Monday.

The Aadat singer took to Instagram and announced that Dil Jalane Ki Baat is out now.

Atif Aslam’s latest romantic song has won the hearts of the fans and the music video has amassed over 1.5 million views within 24 hours of its premiere on YouTube.

The music video is directed by US director David Zennie and it features actress Raquel Valdez.

The original Dil Jalane Ki Baat was sung by the Queen of Melody, Noor Jehan in 80s.

