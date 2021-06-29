 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Woman behind James Corden 'Spill Your Guts' petition receiving death threats

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

The woman who began the petition against James Corden’s Spill Your Guts segment on the Late Late Show is receiving intense scrutiny.

Kim Saira spoke to TMZ and shared that the petition, which got more than 45,000 signatures, garnered a lot of support but just as much hate.

The outlet reported that she got “flooded with hate mail, with the angriest critics going so far as to send her death threats on the daily".

She expressed disappointment in the talk show host saying that he issued a brief statement when he was on a radio show rather than mitigate the scathing comments that have been hurled at her. 

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show about the entire debacle, Corden said: "We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods.”

"As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody,” he went on to say.

"You know, look, in the same way that when we played it with Anna Wintour, we gave her a pizza covered in cheeseburgers. Do you know what I mean?" he said. 

Saira had posted videos on social media calling for the segment’s removal from the show as it hurt the sentiments of its Asian viewers.

The petition reads: "Many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures. He's presented foods such as balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people.” 

More From Entertainment:

British man legally changes name to John Cena after drunken night out

British man legally changes name to John Cena after drunken night out
Katrina Kaif says Manoj Bajpayee is the best

Katrina Kaif says Manoj Bajpayee is the best

As 'The Tomorrow War' debuts online, Chris Pratt wants mobile phones off

As 'The Tomorrow War' debuts online, Chris Pratt wants mobile phones off
Cardi B shares daughter Kulture's excitement on being big sister

Cardi B shares daughter Kulture's excitement on being big sister
Kim Kardashian makes pitt stop at the Colosseum during Roman Holiday

Kim Kardashian makes pitt stop at the Colosseum during Roman Holiday
Kim Kardashian's Skims to design garments for Team USA for Olympics

Kim Kardashian's Skims to design garments for Team USA for Olympics
Jason Sudeikis confirms dating co-star Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde split

Jason Sudeikis confirms dating co-star Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde split
Meghan Markle’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney shares cryptic quote about ‘losing friends’

Meghan Markle’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney shares cryptic quote about ‘losing friends’
Meghan Markle’s childhood friend blasts her over ‘stubbornness’ and ‘entitlement'

Meghan Markle’s childhood friend blasts her over ‘stubbornness’ and ‘entitlement'

Queen to offer major public gesture of peace for Harry, Meghan at Platinum Jubilee

Queen to offer major public gesture of peace for Harry, Meghan at Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry's UK trip sends shockwaves across Palace: 'William in despair!'

Prince Harry's UK trip sends shockwaves across Palace: 'William in despair!'
Prince Harry's surprise appearance for Diana Awards honourees upon UK return

Prince Harry's surprise appearance for Diana Awards honourees upon UK return

Latest

view all