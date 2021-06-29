British man legally changes name to John Cena after drunken night out

It seems that some liquid courage is all that it takes for one man to legally change their name to John Cena.

This was the case of one British citizen who was dared to change his name to the famous WWE wrestler’s name during a drunken night with his buddies.

Formerly named Lewis Oldfied, he spoke to The Sun about the hilarious ordeal and shared how the F9 star became a big part of his night.

"We’d had a few drinks and were play-wrestling. We were just messing around, pretending to do announcements like in WWE and one of my friends was introducing John Cena," he said.

"One thing led to another and they dared me to change my name to John Cena."

At first Lewis contemplated getting his name inked on his body but decided to muster to courage to commit to his name.

"I was going to get a tattoo saying it but did this instead. I always follow through with dares so I just did it."

When asked if he would keep the name he revealed that he does not mind the major change at all.