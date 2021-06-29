Christina Aguilera extends support to Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

Christina Aguilera has thrown her weight behind Britney Spears and extended her support amid her conservatorship battle.

The singer posted a statement on Twitter for the Toxic singer, whom rose to fame with Britney on the Mickey Mouse Club, and applauded her for her strength to condemn her conservatorship that has wrongfully controlled her life for 13 years.

"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," she said.

"It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.

"Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.

"While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media.

"The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.

"To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.

My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world," she concluded.

