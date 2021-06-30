 
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry's UK visit apparently snubbed by key royals

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Prince Harry, who travelled to Britain for only the second time since Megxit, has reportedly been snubbed by senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace on Thursday ( July 1). But, the Queen is visiting Scotland for the annual Holyrood Week. 

As per reports, Kate Middleton will also not attend the event and Prince William is said to be  "fed up with the drama" from the Sussexes.

The unveiling was due to be a larger event but plans were scaled back due to Covid restrictions.

The insider told Page Six: “Catherine’s absence speaks volumes."

“I think keeping the numbers down is a perfect ‘excuse’ for Catherine to stay away.

"William is fed up with the drama and Catherine doesn’t need to be dragged into this. They are planning a private family visit with their children, and that private moment is far more important than the public rhetoric."

On the other hand, it is also being reported that “William is determined that the Sussex drama does not overshadow this important moment of remembrance to his much-missed mother and is keeping that as his focus.”

However, royal fans have set their eyes on William and Harry, who have been at the centre of a rift, ahead of the statue unveiling.

Diana's sons Prince William, Prince Harry and close family are expected to attend the ceremony in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex has delivered a very powerful message in a surprise speech to inspiring young leaders ahead of unveiling the Princess Diana statue, urging them to stand up for what they believe in without any fear.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle believe the next generation retains the power to change the world for the better.

