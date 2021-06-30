Ex-husband Kevin Federline speaks up after Britney Spears' shocking testimony

Federline's statement comes less than a week after Spears appeared in court over conservatorship battle

Kevin Federline has broken his silence over Britney Spears' shocking statement about her 'abusive' conservatorship.



The singer's ex-husband conveyed his thoughts through his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, less than a week after she spoke up about her 13-year-long battle with conservatorship in the court.

Federline said he is focused on his and Spears' sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

"The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy," Kaplan shared in a June 29 statement to PEOPLE. "And if either of those things aren't true, it doesn't provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised."

Kaplan added that Federline, who ended his three-year marriage with Spears in 2007, "certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship."

Extending support to Spears on her allegations, Kaplan added, "Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it's not consistent with what she wants."

Adding that the pop icon should have the right to challenge her con conservatorship Kaplan stated, "I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it's what's best for her, Kevin supports it."