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Did Britney Spears mom Lynne ‘kill' a man?

Britney Spears was arrested in March 2026 for DUI in Ventura County
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 23, 2026

Did Britney Spears mom Lynne ‘kill&apos; a man?

Britney Spears’ March DUI arrest police footage unveiled the pop star making startling allegations about her mother, Lynne Spears.

When officers warned the 44-year-old singer about the dangers of driving under the influence, Toxic hitmaker responded as per Page Six, “Yes, sir, I know. My mom actually killed a man on a bike, but I never did that before."

She further stated, “And nothing happened to her! … Why didn’t they arrest her? How come my mom got away with everything?”

The claim refers to a tragic accident Lynne herself recounted in her 2008 memoir Through the Storm.

In 1975, while rushing her brother to a hospital in Kentwood, Louisiana, Lynne was driving on slick, rain-soaked roads when she rounded a curve and saw two boys riding bicycles.

She later wrote that she had a “sick sensation” she would hit one of them because her car would not stop despite braking.

One boy managed to swerve out of the way, but 12-year-old Anthony Winters, whose home was near the scene, was struck and killed.

Lynne, now 71, was not charged for the incident, which she described as a devastating moment that stayed with her for life.

During the arrest, Britney also alleged her mother had “tried to kill” her, before engaging in a tense exchange with police. 

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