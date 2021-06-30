LeVar Burton on potential Jeopardy! gig: 'this is what I'm supposed to do'

LeVar Burton would be disappointed if he does not get the Jeopardy! hosting-gig.

Speaking with The New York Times, the 64-year-old actor said that he will be 'hurt' if he does not land a permanent role on the 37th season of the popular show.

"It will hurt. I'm not going to lie," Burton told the publication. "But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It's all going to be OK. Because it always is."

Burton went on to reveal that he is made for an opportunity like this.

"I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do," he continued. "I have been watching Jeopardy! more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host. Jeopardy! is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant."

Burton added, "Look, I have had a career for the [expletive] ages. Roots, Star Trek, Reading Rainbow. Won a Grammy. Got a shelf full of Emmys. I'm a storyteller, and game shows are tremendous stories. There's a contest, there's comedy, there's drama. If you don't know your [expletive] on Jeopardy!, you're sunk in full view of the entire nation. The stakes are high. I love that."