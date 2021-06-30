 
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Web Desk

Dua Lipa kicks off acting ‘exploration’ after ‘heartbreaking’ world tour cancelation

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Dua Lipa kicks off acting ‘exploration’ after ‘heartbreaking’ world tour cancelation

Singer songwriter Dua Lipa has reportedly decided to dive into the acting world and test out her chops after suffering a major ‘heartbreak’ due to her tour postponement.

The singer announced her desire to test out her sea legs during her interview with The Sun and was even quoted saying, “I would really like to. It is something I’m definitely up for exploring and figuring it out, maybe with a small role first.”

The levitating singer added, “I am quite intrigued and excited about the prospect of doing something else at some point.”

