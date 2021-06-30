 
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato announces plans to host ‘The Demi Show’

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato recently unveiled plans to host her very own short-form TV series.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, the short-form talk show titled The Demi Show is set to air on the 30th of July 2021 on the Roku Channel.

Each episode will be 10-minutes long and will feature a collection of conversations between Lovato and a myriad of guests.

The subject matter is set to range from feminism to gender identity, body positivity, mental health, activism and even gender identity.

Lovato even released an official statement regarding the news and added, “Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things.”

“We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage, and more importantly, learn, together.”

“There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome.”

