Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid turn streets of Paris into ramp with their hot walks

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid delighted onlookers with their amazing fashion looks on their way to Jacquemus show in Paris on Thursday.

Jenner showcased her toned physique in a black plunging top and matching skirt as she joined her pal Bella Hadid at La Cite Du Cinema.

Meanwhile, Bella, 24, rocked the black tiny top with a pair of patchwork style trousers, which were belted around her svelte waist.



The supermodels' awe-inspiring looks attracted massive crowed around themselves as they turned the streets of Paris into ramp with their hot walks in all black outfits,

The reality star, who recently jetted to France, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black skirt. She also added height to her frame with a pair of matching boots. Kendall Let her brunette locks cascaded upon her shoulders and a pair of sunglasses to elevate her look.



On the other hand, Bella wore her brunette locks in a loose flowing style and covered her face with a mask in accordance with regulations in the country.



Kendall and Bella looked incredible as they showed off their amazing figure while departing their hotels. The catwalk stars simply won hearts with their chic appearance.