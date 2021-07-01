 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Amelia Hamlin's mother on her romance with Scott Disick: 'He's 37 with three kids'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Lisa Rinnas said she is nervous of Amelia dating Scott Disick
Lisa Rinna's said she is nervous of Amelia dating Scott Disick 

Amelia Hamlin's mother Lisa Rinna got candid about her apprehensions on daughter's romance with Scott Disick. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she is nervous of Amelia dating Scott, because of their massive age difference. 

"On another note, we can talk about my daughter, who is linked to a guy named Scott Disick," she began while sitting in the passenger seat of co-star Erika Girardi's car. "And I was like, 'Okay, come on, right? Like, come on.'" Erica said she was just as shocked as Lisa to find out about the budding romance. 

"And then, I guess, a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach," Lisa said as Erika chimed in, "That's the picture I saw. So, there's something to it?"

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids. Hello!" Lisa replied.  "I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney [Kardashian], not married. They have three children, [Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6]," she said. "Oh, God."

"There's nothing you can do. And the more you push, the bigger deal [it becomes]. Does [your husband] Harry [Hamlin] agree with that?" Erika asked, leading Lisa to reply, "Yeah, he does. You know, Harry was with Ursula [Andress] when she was 44 and he was 28."

"Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it's now a new headline," Lisa said in a confessional. "No one's talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I'm like, 'Good.' This gives her another label to deal with."

More From Entertainment:

Relations thaw as Prince William, Harry remain 'in contact' ahead of Diana reunion

Relations thaw as Prince William, Harry remain 'in contact' ahead of Diana reunion

Prince William, Harry want to move past rift after Diana’s statue unveiling

Prince William, Harry want to move past rift after Diana’s statue unveiling
Kate Middleton 'reaching out to Meghan Markle' to make amends since Lili's birth

Kate Middleton 'reaching out to Meghan Markle' to make amends since Lili's birth

Kevin Federline denies claims he used kids as pawns in Britney Spears' conservatorship

Kevin Federline denies claims he used kids as pawns in Britney Spears' conservatorship
Prince William, Harry all set to have 'dignified' reunion for Princess Diana today

Prince William, Harry all set to have 'dignified' reunion for Princess Diana today

Britney Spears' father asks for investigation of her abuse claims

Britney Spears' father asks for investigation of her abuse claims
Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction
Prince William and Harry set to begin new era of relationship with the unveiling of Diana statue

Prince William and Harry set to begin new era of relationship with the unveiling of Diana statue
Harry Styles spotted getting cozy with Olivia Wilde during a romantic getaway in Italy's Tuscany

Harry Styles spotted getting cozy with Olivia Wilde during a romantic getaway in Italy's Tuscany
Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney shares her thoughts on old and new relationship

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney shares her thoughts on old and new relationship
Golden Globes to become

Golden Globes to become "more inclusive and diverse"
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid turn streets of Paris into ramp with their hot walks

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid turn streets of Paris into ramp with their hot walks

Latest

view all