Thursday Jul 01 2021
Britney Spears calls out ‘horrid’ treatment by paparazzi: ‘It’s rude!’

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Britney Spears calls out ‘horrid’ treatment by paparazzi: ‘It’s rude!’

Singer songwriter Britney Spears recently took to social media and posted a lengthy caption showcasing her irritation with paparazzi attitude in Maui.

The singer posted her “Dos and Don’ts” list over on Instagram and included a collection of pictures, videos and texts to get her point across.

The video collage in question highlighted the issues Britney is facing with the paparazzi in Maui and even called out editors who are “distorting my body and messing with the image” because its ‘embarassing’.

The post even included a lengthy caption that read, “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!!”

“It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture… but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing !!!!!”

She concluded by saying, “I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly [expletive] AND [expletive]!!!!”.

