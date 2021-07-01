 
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's statue unveiled by Princes William and Harry: See photos

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

The event on July 1, Princess Diana’s 60th birth anniversary was attended by close friends and family members
First pictures of Princess Diana’s statue surrounded by kids have come afloat.

The statue placed in the gardens of Kensington Palace was unveiled by her two surviving sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who reunited, putting their feud aside.

The event on July 1, the Princess of Wales’ 60th birth anniversary was attended by close friends and family members, including her brother Earl Spencer.

The statue shows Diana with two children, a girl holding the hand of the princess and another boy. 

