Kyle Richards breaks silence on why she hid post-separation romance

Kyle Richards is speaking candidly about her love life.

On the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sitting with Erika Jayne, the 56-year-old explained why she chose to keep a recent romantic relationship out of the group’s spotlight.

“Erika, if you were seeing someone that you cared very much about, that specifically says, ‘Please, I’m not a part of this group, be respectful.’ Would you betray that person because people are curious?” Richards asked. Jayne responded that she’d “protect that person.”

Richards stressed that transparency has always mattered to her. “Listen, I’ve always told everybody to be honest, and I’m an honest person. I’m not a liar,” she said. “But I don’t know what people want from me. I am single now, okay? I was seeing someone who I cared about very much.”

In her confessional, she revealed the relationship began after her July 2023 split from longtime husband Mauricio Umansky, with whom she shares daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, as well as daughter Farrah from a previous relationship.

Richards admitted she “fell hard” but said outside chatter ultimately strained the romance.

“All the speculation and the gossip and the talking is ultimately what ended it. I could’ve weathered the storm, but this is not for everyone.”

Though she didn’t name the person, Richards previously faced speculation about musician Morgan Wade after appearing in Wade’s “Fall in Love with Me” video. She later said she felt “guilty” about the attention Wade received.

Jayne reflected on Richards’ situation, calling it “a really hard place to be,” but added that Richards is “the most honest with herself than she’s ever been.”

Ahead of season 15, Richards told People magazine she remains hopeful about the future. “I hope to get married again one day… I’m someone who really enjoys being married.”