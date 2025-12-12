Bad Bunny loses footing mid-performance

Bad Bunny falls during performance at Mexico City concert

Bad Bunny had an unexpected moment onstage in Mexico City, but his fans made sure the show didn’t lose its energy for even a second.

The 31-year-old artist was performing Efecto during his Dec. 10 concert when he slipped while moving across the stage and ended up falling to the floor.

For a brief moment, he stayed seated, catching himself after the surprising stumble.

But instead of the mood shifting, the crowd immediately stepped in for him.

Fans continued singing the lyrics at full volume, keeping the performance alive until Bad Bunny was ready to stand back up.

Videos from the night showed the audience taking over confidently, as if they had rehearsed for this exact moment.

A few moments later, Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, stood again, brushed it off and jumped right back into the song.

He also made sure to shout out the Mexico City crowd, acknowledging the support that carried him through the small mishap.

His fall comes just weeks before one of the biggest shows of his career.

In February 2026, he’s set to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, a gig confirmed back in September during a Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers game.

When the announcement was made, he shared a video on Instagram of himself perched on a beachside goal post wearing a straw hat, writing, “Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026. #AppleMusicHalftime.”

On X, he followed up by noting, “I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States.”

He shared the reason behind that decision earlier, explaining he wouldn’t tour the U.S. during his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour because of Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown through ICE.

Still, despite the slip, Bad Bunny closed out his Mexico City performance strong, proving once again that even when he loses footing, his fans are right there to lift him back up.