 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

LA court to end remote program after Britney Spears recordings surface

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Britney Spears conservatorship hearing has stirred up trouble as LA court will no longer host its remote audio program.

During the Toxic singer’s conservatorship plea, LA County Judge Brenda Penny had made it clear that recording was not allowed.

However, audio from the hearing made rounds on the internet which prompted the court to take action by ending its remote audio attendance program.

According to the 2019 California Rules of Court, “Any violation of this rule or an order made under this rule is an unlawful interference with the proceedings of the court and may be the basis for an order terminating media coverage, a citation for contempt of court, or an order imposing monetary or other sanctions as provided by law.”

When asked of the court's policy on taking action if an unlawful recording took place during a proceeding, L.A. County Superior Court Communications Director Ann E. Donlan said: “Parties who publish unauthorized recordings of court proceedings in violation of a court order are subject to sanctions and other potential liability pursuant to California Code of Civil Procedure section 1209 and other applicable law.”

More From Entertainment:

Elvis Presley set to get own streaming channel

Elvis Presley set to get own streaming channel
Princess Diana's statue unveiled by Princes William and Harry: See photos

Princess Diana's statue unveiled by Princes William and Harry: See photos
Iggy Azalea recalls witnessing Jamie Spears controlling Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea recalls witnessing Jamie Spears controlling Britney Spears
Billie Eilish shares update on upcoming album

Billie Eilish shares update on upcoming album

Britney Spears calls out ‘horrid’ treatment by paparazzi: ‘It’s rude!’

Britney Spears calls out ‘horrid’ treatment by paparazzi: ‘It’s rude!’
Kelly Clarkson performs cover of Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’

Kelly Clarkson performs cover of Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’
'Ertugrul' actor Burak Hakki looks dashing in throwback picture

'Ertugrul' actor Burak Hakki looks dashing in throwback picture

Britney Spears' father asks for probe of her abuse claims

Britney Spears' father asks for probe of her abuse claims
Britney Spears' plea to remove father from conservatorship rejected

Britney Spears' plea to remove father from conservatorship rejected
Camila Cabello shares official teaser for ‘Cinderella’

Camila Cabello shares official teaser for ‘Cinderella’
Prince William, Prince Harry honor Princess Diana with ‘hands-on’ tribute

Prince William, Prince Harry honor Princess Diana with ‘hands-on’ tribute

Latest

view all